Trump pardons Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife after corruption convictions

President Trump issued a full pardon to former Democratic U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas and his wife, Imelda, after the couple were convicted on federal corruption charges in 2024.

The pardon was announced in a post on Trump’s social media account on Wednesday, where he accused the Biden administration of politically targeting Cuellar and stating he was granting an “unconditional pardon” to the congressman and his wife.

“For years, the Biden Administration weaponized the Justice System against their Political Opponents, and anyone who disagreed with them,” Trump said. “One of the clearest examples of this was when Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to “take out” a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border “Catastrophe.”

“I am hereby announcing my full and unconditional PARDON of beloved Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Imelda,” Trump added. “Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!”

Article continues below the player

Cuellar thanked Trump in a statement, calling the decision “a clean slate” and saying it allows his family to move forward. “I want to thank President Trump for his tremendous leadership and for taking the time to look at the facts,” he said. “This decision clears the air and lets us move forward for South Texas.”

Cuellar told reporters he did not know a pardon was forthcoming and said no arrangement was made with the White House to receive one.

Cuellar, a Democrat who has represented Texas’ 28th Congressional District since 2005, was convicted in 2024 on federal charges alleging he accepted bribes through shell companies in exchange for advancing the interests of a foreign bank and an oil company.

Prosecutors said the scheme involved hundreds of thousands of dollars routed through consulting arrangements tied to Cuellar and his wife. Both Cuellar and his wife denied wrongdoing after the verdict.