Business
US to impose unbiased AI requirements on federal contractors
The White House has released new government-wide guidance directing federal agencies to ensure that all large language models procured by the U.S. government comply with newly established “Unbiased AI Principles,” according to a memorandum from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
The memorandum, issued on Thursday, outlines implementation requirements stemming from President Trump’s July executive order on preventing “woke AI” in federal systems.
The guidance mandates that new federal contracts for large language models include provisions ensuring compliance with two principles: “truth-seeking” and “ideological neutrality,” according to the document.
According to the memorandum, “truth-seeking” requires that AI systems provide factual, objective responses while acknowledging uncertainty where information is incomplete or contradictory.
“Ideological neutrality” requires that systems avoid partisan or ideological manipulation and prohibits developers from intentionally encoding ideological judgments unless those judgments are prompted by the end user.
The policy applies to all LLMs procured by executive agencies and encourages, but does not require, application to national security systems.
The guidance instructs agencies to update procurement policies by March 11, 2026, to ensure compliance, and requires federal contracts to include mechanisms for reporting AI outputs that violate the principles.
Agencies are also directed to collect documentation from AI vendors, including acceptable-use policies, model or system cards, evaluation materials, and feedback mechanisms, to assess whether a model meets the standards established by the executive order.
In addition to new contracts, agencies are encouraged to modify existing AI contracts before exercising renewal options to bring them into compliance.
The memorandum said the requirements are intended to strengthen public trust in federal uses of artificial intelligence by ensuring that models used by the government adhere to consistent, nonpartisan standards.
2 women and a service dog killed with machete in Pennsylvania apartment
US to impose unbiased AI requirements on federal contractors
Kilmar Abrego Garcia released from ICE custody after court order
María Corina Machado arrives in Oslo after Nobel ceremony
Most Viewed
-
Health1 week ago
France confirms 2 MERS coronavirus cases in returning travelers
-
US News5 days ago
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes near Alaska–Canada border
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Joey Valence & Brae criticize DHS over unauthorized use of their music
-
US News1 week ago
Fire breaks out at Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina
-
Legal2 days ago
Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves 1 dead and another critically injured
-
Legal7 days ago
Woman detained after firing gun outside Los Angeles County Museum of Art
-
Health1 week ago
Ethiopia reports new case in Marburg virus outbreak
-
Business20 hours ago
Unpublished TIME cover suggests AI leaders may be named Person of the Year