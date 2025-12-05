Woman detained after firing gun outside Los Angeles County Museum of Art

A woman was detained after firing a gun into the air outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon along Wilshire Boulevard in the city’s Miracle Mile neighborhood, a major cultural corridor home to LACMA, the La Brea Tar Pits, and several prominent museums. Police said the gunfire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. outside LACMA, according to KABC.

According to local media reports, multiple LAPD units from the Wilshire Division responded and tracked down the suspect in the surrounding area. An air support unit assisted in the search. No injuries were reported.

LACMA is the largest art museum in the western United States and sits in a densely visited district near major attractions, including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Article continues below the player

Authorities did not release information about the suspect’s identity, the circumstances that led to the gunfire, or a possible motive.