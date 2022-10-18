Colorado Amber Alert: A’myah Gordon missing from Aurora

A Colorado Amber Alert has been issued for 10-month-old A’myah Gordon after she was allegedly abducted by her mother at a library in Aurora, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday when 18-year-old Alexis Mears left the Aurora Public Library with her daughter A’myah, according to the Aurora Police Department. The library is at 14949 East Alameda Parkway.

“Alexis does not have custody of A’myah and is only supposed to see her during scheduled visitations,” police said in a statement. “Detectives have been working this case and we are now asking for the community’s assistance.”

Mears is described as an 18-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black headscarf, gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black shoes.

Mears is believed to have taken the child in a white SUV with unknown license plates.

A’myah is a 10-month-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 1 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 22 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored butterfly sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and pink Nike shoes with an orange swoosh.

Anyone who sees A’myah or Mears is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-1870 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.