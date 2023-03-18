Strong earthquake hits Ecuador, killing at least 6

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has struck Ecuador, causing a number of buildings to collapse and killing at least six people, officials and witnesses say. Shaking was felt as far away as Peru and Colombia.

The earthquake, which struck at 12:12 p.m. local time on Saturday, was centered just a few kilometers offshore, about 67 kilometers south of Guayaquil and 94 kilometers west of Cuenca.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 and struck about 66 kilometers below the surface. Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute put the magnitude lower, at 6.7.

Shaking was felt across the region and as far away as neighboring Peru and Colombia, but the damage appeared to be relatively limited, though some buildings were reported to have collapsed.

Three people – including a baby – were killed when a house collapsed in Machala. In Cuenca, debris fell from a house and crushed a car in the road, killing the driver. Two other people were killed in the Balao area.

In Puerto Bolívar, a building housing a museum and a restaurant dropped into the water, but there were no immediate reports of injuries. One person was reported to be injured in Peru.

According to computer models from the USGS, up 15.6 million people could have felt Saturday’s earthquake, including 6.2 million people who experienced “strong” to “very strong” shaking.

#Temblor caída de una fachada de casa afecta a un vehículo en las calles Sucre y Tarqui, #Cuenca pic.twitter.com/8EDlYEqFU6 — La Voz del Tomebamba (@tomebamba) March 18, 2023

WATCH: Building drops into water during earthquake in Ecuador pic.twitter.com/LhMNdeUgLv — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 18, 2023