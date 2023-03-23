Texas Amber Alert: Aubree Trainer abducted in Azle

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer after she was allegedly abducted in Azle near Fort Worth, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Aubree was last seen at about 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle, a small city in Parker and Tarrant counties, just northwest of Fort Worth.

Advertisment

No suspect information is currently available, but Aubree is believed to have been taken in a white van with unknown Texas license plate. The van has two small windows in the back and a medium-size window on the side.

Details about the circumstances of Aubree’s disappearance have not been released. The Azle Police Department initially classified her as a “runaway” but Thursday’s amber alert said the girl was abducted.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the amber alert said.

Advertisment

Aubree was also missing for several days in June 2022.

Aubree is described as a 13-year-old white female with brown hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 103 pounds. She was last seen with hair in a bun while wearing a black t-shirt with “Tupac” print, tie-die pants and white slide shoes. She was also wearing glasses.

Anyone who sees Aubree or the suspect vehicle (which is pictured above) is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Azle Police Department at (817) 565-7952 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.