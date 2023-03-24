Texas Amber Alert: Cadence Masterpool abducted in McLennan County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Cadence Masterpool after she was allegedly abducted from Robinson in McLennan County, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Cadence was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of Celeste Drive in Robinson, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect is an unidentified Hispanic female with brown eyes, believed to be about 18 to 24 years old. The suspect vehicle is a 4-door silver sedan with license plate GAC-513-C, likely from Mexico.

Cadence is described as a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a low cut black dress tucked into pants, white and gray leggings and dark blue crocs with jewels.

According to the amber alert, Cadence has a tattoo that says “5300 Brauswood” on her left chest and a “Hello Kitty” tattoo on her stomach. She also has lip and nose piercings.

Anyone who sees Cadence or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Robinson Police Department at (254) 662-2310 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.