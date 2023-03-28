Legal
Texas Amber Alert: Summer Moore missing from Houston
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 6-month-old Summer Moore after she was reported missing in northwest Houston, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Summer was last seen at about 5:10 p.m. on Monday in the 7400 block of Alabonson Road in Houston, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.
“The Houston Police Department believes Summer is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the amber alert said. There is no information about who may have taken her.
Summer is described as a 6-month-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 18 inches tall and weighing 25 pounds.
Anyone who sees Summer is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
