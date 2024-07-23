Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has become the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee after winning the endorsement of enough delegates, according to party officials. A formal vote could happen as early as next week.

Harris secured the support of at least 1,976 delegates by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, making her the presumptive nominee just 31 hours into her sudden presidential campaign. By 10 a.m., the delegate count had risen to 2,700.

“I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top,” Harris said in a statement. “I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon.”

Harris quickly received the endorsement of Democrats across the country after President Joe Biden’s decision to end his campaign, which followed weeks of mounting concern about his health and his ability to beat former President Donald Trump.

“I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people,” Harris said.

She added: “Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line. I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Under a draft plan released by the Democratic National Committee, delegates could start voting for the party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees as early as next Thursday. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said the goal is to confirm them by August 7 at the latest.