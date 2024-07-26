Obamas endorse Kamala Harris for president

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for president, vowing to do everything they can to help her beat Donald Trump in the November election.

The announcement on early Friday morning followed days of speculation over whether the Obamas would publicly support her, with unconfirmed media reports claiming that the former president wasn’t convinced about her ability to beat Trump.

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris,” Barack Obama said in a statement. “We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support.”

Barack Obama added: “At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”

In a longer statement released by their office, the Obamas praised Harris’ resume as a prosecutor, attorney general, senator and vice president. “But Kamala has more than a resume. She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands,” they said.

The Obamas added: “We know over the next few months, Kamala will continue to make her case directly to the American people — Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike. As she does, she will have our full support — and we look forward to watching her unite our party and our country around a vision for a brighter, fairer, more prosperous future.”

The endorsement comes less than a week after President Joe Biden announced his decision to end his campaign for re-election, which followed weeks of mounting concern about his health and his ability to beat Donald Trump in the November 5 election.

Biden and many other Democrats quickly endorsed Harris to become the new Democratic candidate, but the Obamas were a notable exception. On Monday, Harris secured enough support from delegates to become the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.

Under a draft plan released by the Democratic National Committee, delegates could start voting for the party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees as early as next week. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said the goal is to confirm them by August 7 at the latest.