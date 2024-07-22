U.S. COVID update (July 21): Cases still rising across most of the country

COVID cases are continuing to rise across large parts of the U.S., though the amount varies by state and there’s early data suggesting some areas may be at or near a peak for this summer’s wave, according to statistics collected by BNO News.

At least 130,895 new cases were reported between July 15 and July 21, up from 120,934 in the week before (+8%). Those figures were collected from state health departments and, where necessary, estimated based on hospital admissions.

Actual case numbers are higher because many hospitals and states are no longer reporting detailed COVID data. Laboratory testing is also low because most people and doctors are using at-home tests which are not included in official statistics.

“Many areas of the country are experiencing consistent increases in COVID-19 activity,” the CDC said in a statement on Friday. “COVID-19 test positivity, emergency department visits, and rates of COVID-19–associated hospitalizations are increasing, particularly among adults 65+. CDC will continue to closely monitor trends in COVID-19 activity.”

During the past week, cases increased in 21 out of 27 states with consistent but limited data. Notable increases were reported in Virginia (+105%), Georgia (+64%), Nevada (+58%), Maryland (+47%), Minnesota (+38%), New Mexico (+36%), Tennessee (+35%), Michigan (+31%), Kentucky (+29%) and Washington state (+23%).

It’s currently estimated that COVID cases are increasing in 42 states and territories (a decrease of 3), declining in 0 states or territories (unchanged), and stable or uncertain in 6 states and territories (an increase of 3). Nationally, COVID test positivity is 12.6%, up from 11% last week.

Only 34% of hospitals in the U.S. submitted COVID data this week, which is similar to last week but down from 91% in early May. Those limited figures show that at least 3,583 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID, up from 2,920 last week.

552 new COVID deaths were reported during the week, up from 540 last week and the highest since early May. This marks the 227th week in a row with more than 400 new COVID deaths in the U.S., or nearly 1.2 million during the same period.

So far this year, nearly 4 million COVID cases have been reported in the U.S., causing at least 309,868 hospitalizations and 33,140 deaths, according to BNO’s COVID data tracker.

