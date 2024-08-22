Channel3Now editor arrested for misinformation linked to UK riots

Police in Pakistan have arrested the owner of Channel3Now, a news aggregator which shared false information about a mass stabbing in Southport which authorities believe was linked to the outbreak of riots across the UK.

Farhan Asif was arrested in Lahore after he was linked to the website, which presented news under the pretence of a local American news channel. Previous versions of the website were known as Fox 3 Now, among others, until Fox Media filed a lawsuit.

An article from Channel3Now was widely shared on social media in late July after claiming the suspect in the Southport mass stabbing was an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK on a small boat. Those claims were false as the suspect was born in Wales.

The incident, and the subsequent misinformation, led to days of riots across England and Northern Ireland.

Asif initially described himself as a freelancer when confronted by the media and denied any involvement with the misinformation shared by Channel3Now. He also claimed that several staff members had been fired because of the incident.

Authorities raided Asif’s property in Lahore on Tuesday and took the editor into custody on suspicion of cyber terrorism, according to the BBC. In an interview with police, he admitting writing the article based on information copied from a social media page. He also claimed he was running the website alone.

“Farhan Asif admitted to providing misleading information to the BBC regarding his accomplices in an attempt to divert blame to others,” police said in a report quoted by the BBC. Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency will investigate whether anyone else was involved.