World
Channel3Now editor arrested for misinformation linked to UK riots
Police in Pakistan have arrested the owner of Channel3Now, a news aggregator which shared false information about a mass stabbing in Southport which authorities believe was linked to the outbreak of riots across the UK.
Farhan Asif was arrested in Lahore after he was linked to the website, which presented news under the pretence of a local American news channel. Previous versions of the website were known as Fox 3 Now, among others, until Fox Media filed a lawsuit.
An article from Channel3Now was widely shared on social media in late July after claiming the suspect in the Southport mass stabbing was an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK on a small boat. Those claims were false as the suspect was born in Wales.
The incident, and the subsequent misinformation, led to days of riots across England and Northern Ireland.
Asif initially described himself as a freelancer when confronted by the media and denied any involvement with the misinformation shared by Channel3Now. He also claimed that several staff members had been fired because of the incident.
Authorities raided Asif’s property in Lahore on Tuesday and took the editor into custody on suspicion of cyber terrorism, according to the BBC. In an interview with police, he admitting writing the article based on information copied from a social media page. He also claimed he was running the website alone.
“Farhan Asif admitted to providing misleading information to the BBC regarding his accomplices in an attempt to divert blame to others,” police said in a report quoted by the BBC. Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency will investigate whether anyone else was involved.
Channel3Now editor arrested for misinformation linked to UK riots
Georgia Amber Alert: Tanner St. Germain and mom abducted in Roswell
Maria Branyas, world’s oldest person, dead at 117
California Amber Alert: 2 children abducted in Los Angeles
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
2 polar bears kill Canadian employee at Arctic radar station
-
US News3 days ago
U.S. COVID update (August 18): More than 1,000 new deaths
-
Legal20 hours ago
Georgia Amber Alert: Tanner St. Germain and mom abducted in Roswell
-
World1 week ago
Africa CDC declares mpox a public health emergency
-
World6 days ago
Sweden reports first case outside Africa of new mpox strain
-
Legal7 days ago
Virginia Amber Alert: 3 children abducted after stabbing in Virginia Beach
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. COVID update (August 11): Nearly 170,000 new cases
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Pokémon star Rachael Lillis, who voiced Misty and Jessie, dead at 55