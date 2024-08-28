Business
Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands suspends all flights due to outage
All flights at Eindhoven Airport, the second-busiest airport in the Netherlands, have been halted due to a network outage, according to officials. Dutch government agencies and emergency services have also been hit by the outage.
The issue was discovered on early Wednesday morning and none of the flights which were scheduled for around 7 a.m. were able to land or take off, leaving thousands of people stranded at the airport.
“We were hit by an outage this morning which is why air traffic is currently not possible,” said airport spokesman Gijs Vrenken. “We don’t know exactly what’s going on and what the impact will be so that will determine what air traffic will look like for the rest of the day.”
The Ministry of Defense later confirmed its IT network was experiencing issues, affecting not only the Defense Ministry but also Eindhoven Airport and other government agencies. “We are working hard on a solution,” the ministry said.
A tool used by the emergency services was also down. “Because of a national C2000-outage, the control room is unable to communicate with the emergency services,” one safety region said in a statement. The emergency number, 112, was not affected.
