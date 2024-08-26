Missing woman found dead after flash flood near Grand Canyon

A 33-year-old woman who was reported missing after flash flooding near the Grand Canyon in Arizona has been found dead, according to federal officials. More than 100 others had earlier been evacuated.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when a flash flood struck Havasu Creek at Grand Canyon National Park, about half a mile (800 meters) above the Colorado River confluence.

Chenoa Nickerson, from Gilbert, Arizona, was not wearing a life jacket when she was swept into the creek. More than 100 others, including her husband, were rescued and airlifted to safety.

Nickerson and her husband had been staying at a campground near the village of Supai on the Havasupai Tribe’s reservation, which is one of the most remote in the continental U.S., according to AP. It’s only accessible by foot, mule or helicopter.

On Sunday morning, at around 11:30 a.m., Nickerson’s body was discovered by a commercial river trip near mile marker 176 in the Colorado River, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) downstream of where she went missing.

“Park rangers responded and recovered the body, which was transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner,” the National Park Service said in a statement.

In a statement, Nickerson’s family said their “hearts are heavy with grief” after Sunday’s news. “Chenoa’s light will forever be a part of all of us, and we will ensure that her spirit continues to shine brightly,” they said.