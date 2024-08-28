New Hampshire resident dies of mosquito-borne encephalitis virus

A New Hampshire resident has died after testing positive for the mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE), making it the first case in the state in 10 years, according to state officials. It follows several other cases in neighboring states.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Tuesday that the patient lived in Hampstead, a town in Rockingham County, about 34 miles (55 km) north of Boston. Their age and sex were not disclosed.

The patient “was hospitalized due to severe central nervous system disease and has passed away due to their illness,” the department said in a press release, which provided few other details about the case.

EEE, or EEEV, is a rare but serious disease which causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches and joint pain but may also cause severe neurological illness, such as inflammation of the brain and membranes around the spinal cord. It kills about one-third of those who develop encephalitis. There’s no vaccine or antiviral treatment.

This is the first case in New Hampshire since 2014, when three people were infected and two of them died. So far this year, one case each has also been reported in Massachusetts, Vermont, Wisconsin, and New Jersey. Positive samples were also found in a horse and batches of mosquito samples.