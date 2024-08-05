Rocket attack injures 5 U.S. personnel at airbase in Iraq

Several rockets fired by pro-Iranian fighters have hit a military base in western Iraq, injuring at least 5 U.S. personnel, according to U.S. and Iraqi officials. One of those wounded was said to be seriously injured.

The attack on Monday night targeted the Ain al-Asad airbase, where two Katyusha rockets were reported to have fallen. A third rocket fell on a nearby village without causing any damage or casualties.

“We can confirm there was a suspected rocket attack today against U.S. and Coalition forces at Al Asad Airbase,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “Iraq. Initial indications are that several US personnel were injured. Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment..”

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that at least 5 U.S. personnel were injured in the attack. One of the wounded Americans was seriously injured. according to Reuters.

Article continues below the player

The number of injured was preliminary and could still change, the official said.

There was no immediate word on who was behind the attack but a commander in a pro-Iranian militia told AFP that the base had been targeted. It comes just a week after U.S. forces carried out an airstrike against pro-Iranian fighters, killing at least 4 people.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were being briefed in the Situation Room of the White House when the attack was carried out, according to the White House.

“We also discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing,” Biden said in a brief statement.

The incident also comes at a time of heightened tensions across the region. Israel and its allies are preparing for an attack from both Iran and Hezbollah, with possible assistance from pro-Iran militias in Iraq and Houthis and Yemen.