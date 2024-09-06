6 hostages found dead in Hamas tunnel in Gaza

Israeli forces have recovered the bodies of six hostages, including U.S. citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, from an underground tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip. They are believed to have been killed by Hamas in recent days.

According to Israeli officials, the IDF had previously obtained intelligence about the general area in Rafah in which the six hostages were likely being held but their exact location remained unknown.

On Saturday, the IDF entered a tunnel complex in Rafah where they found the bodies of six hostages, who were later identified as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino.

“According to our initial assessment, they were brutually murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said. He said the location is just one kilometer from the tunnel from which Farhan Alkadi was rescued a few days ago.

“Since Farhan’s identification, the forces have been instructed to act with extra caution, even more so than usual, understanding that there might be additional hostages in the area,” Hagari said. “Combat was ongoing above ground, and the troops eliminated terrorists even during the battles there yesterday.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “outraged” by the “horrific, cold-blooded murder” of the six hostages.

“I say to the Hamas terrorists who murdered our hostages and I say to their leaders: You will pay the price. We will not rest, nor will be silent. We will pursue you, we will find you and we will settle accounts with you,” Netanyahu said.

In the United States, President Joe Biden said he was “devastated and outraged” by the killing of another American hostage. “Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7,” he said.

Biden added: “Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.”

Some 250 hostages were taken by Hamas and affiliated groups during the October 7 attack on Israel last year. 101 remain in captivity, including 35 hostages who are believed to be dead.