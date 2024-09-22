US News
New York reports 1st case of mosquito-borne encephalitis virus since 2015
A resident in upstate New York has been hospitalized after testing positive for the mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE), making it the first case in the state in nearly a decade, officials say. It follows several other cases in nearby states.
The New York State Department of Health said the case was found in Ulster County on Friday, about 60 miles north of New York City. The individual is currently hospitalized but detailed information – including their condition – has not been released.
“Eastern equine encephalitis is a serious and fatal mosquito-borne disease with no vaccine,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Mosquito’s once a nuisance, are now a threat. It’s important that we prevent mosquito bites using insect repellants, wearing long sleeve clothing and removing free standing water near our homes.”
McDonald said mosquito-borne illnesses remain a threat even though temperatures are getting colder. “New Yorkers must be cautious,” he said.
This is the first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus in New York state since 2015 and comes just weeks after it was found in horses in 8 counties, including Ulster County.
“With the first confirmed human case of eastern equine encephalitis in Ulster County, I urge residents to take the recommended precautions to prevent mosquito bites and the risk of infection,” Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said.
EEE, or EEEV, is a rare but serious disease which causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches and joint pain but may also cause severe neurological illness, such as inflammation of the brain and membranes around the spinal cord. It kills about one-third of those who develop encephalitis. There’s no vaccine or antiviral treatment.
A number of human cases have been reported in the U.S. in recent months. In August, a New Hampshire resident died after testing positive for the virus, which was also the state’s first human case in 10 years. Other human cases have been reported in Massachusetts, Vermont, Wisconsin, and New Jersey.
