Texas Amber Alert: Nova Brady missing from Rockwall

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 6-month-old Nova Brady after she was reported missing from Rockwall, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Nova was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Munson Street in Rockwall, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

Nova was reportedly taken by 21-year-old Margaret Van Aken and 26-year-old Dakota Brady. The nature of their relationship to Nova was not specified in Monday’s amber alert.

Van Aken and Brady are believed to have taken the child in a gray 2007 Toyota Sienna with Texas license plate number VKG9957. It’s unknown where they may be heading.

Van Aken is described as a 21-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Brady is described as a 26-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds.

Nova is described as a 6-month-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 18 pounds. She was last seen wearing a 2-piece white pajamas with flowers.

Anyone who sees Nova, Van Aken, Brady or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Rockwall Police Department at (972) 771-7724 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.