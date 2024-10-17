U.S. announces another $425 million in military aid for Ukraine

The United States has announced another $425 million in military aid for Ukraine, including air-to-ground missiles, armored vehicles and critical munitions as Russia continues its slow advance in the war.

President Joe Biden made the announcement during his call Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed his thanks to both Democratic and Republican parties in the U.S. Congress, as well as the American people.

The new batch of military aid includes RIM-7 missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), air-to-ground munitions, artillery ammunition, small arms, grenades, and more, according to the Pentagon.

“I spoke with President Joe Biden and thanked the United States for its unwavering support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion,” Zelensky said. “President Biden’s leadership in uniting the world and America’s strong bipartisan support have been crucial in helping Ukraine stand firm and defend our independence.”

Zelensky said he also proposed the possibility of joint weapons production and discussed the importance of additional training for Ukrainian soldiers.

The U.S. has pledged to provide additional support for Ukraine in the coming months, including hundreds of air defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air defense systems, additional artillery systems, significant quantities of ammunition, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and thousands of additional armored vehicles.

Wednesday’s announcement draws on the $60.8 billion approved by the U.S. Congress in April. The bipartisan deal, which followed months of Republican opposition, included $8 billion worth of presidential drawdown authority items, which were used for the new aid package.