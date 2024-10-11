Business
Walt Disney World in Florida reopens after Hurricane Milton
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will reopen on Friday after crews completed their inspections of the theme parks and facilities in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, the company says.
“With the worst of the storm past Central Florida, our ride-out crews have completed their assessments of Hurricane Milton’s impact,” Disney said in a statement. “Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Spring will reopen on Friday, October 11 for the scheduled operating hours.”
The statement added: “Thank you to our cast members who worked during and after this storm to keep guests and each other safe. Our hearts go out to our fellow Floridians who were impacted by Hurricane Milton.”
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa remain temporarily closed, according to the company’s website. Walt Disney World Transportation and Minnie Van service is temporarily unavailable.
Milton made landfall in central Florida as a major Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night before moving across the state and exiting into the Atlantic Ocean, where it became a post-tropical cyclone on Thursday afternoon. The Orlando area, where Disney is located, was not heavily impacted.
As of Thursday night, at least 15 deaths have been linked to Hurricane Milton.
How to Incorporate Cultural Elements Into Your Outdoor Decor
Key Considerations When Choosing a Warehouse Management System Vendor
Common Legal Strategies Used in Deportation Defense
Walt Disney World in Florida reopens after Hurricane Milton
Most Viewed
-
Legal7 days ago
Texas Blue Alert: Seth Altman wanted after shooting police chief in Hall County
-
World1 week ago
6.6-magnitude earthquake hits Pacific Ocean near Tonga
-
US News3 days ago
3 killed in medical helicopter crash in Owenton, Kentucky
-
US News1 week ago
2 dairy workers in California tests positive for H5N1 bird flu
-
US News4 days ago
U.S. COVID update (October 6): 91,800 new cases, 1,209 new deaths
-
Entertainment1 week ago
‘Roots’ and ‘Good Times’ actor John Amos dead at 84
-
Legal2 days ago
Irvine, California unveils first Cybertruck police car in the U.S.
-
US News3 days ago
Milton rapidly intensifies into powerful Category 5 hurricane