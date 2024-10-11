Walt Disney World in Florida reopens after Hurricane Milton

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will reopen on Friday after crews completed their inspections of the theme parks and facilities in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, the company says.

“With the worst of the storm past Central Florida, our ride-out crews have completed their assessments of Hurricane Milton’s impact,” Disney said in a statement. “Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Spring will reopen on Friday, October 11 for the scheduled operating hours.”

The statement added: “Thank you to our cast members who worked during and after this storm to keep guests and each other safe. Our hearts go out to our fellow Floridians who were impacted by Hurricane Milton.”

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa remain temporarily closed, according to the company’s website. Walt Disney World Transportation and Minnie Van service is temporarily unavailable.

Milton made landfall in central Florida as a major Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night before moving across the state and exiting into the Atlantic Ocean, where it became a post-tropical cyclone on Thursday afternoon. The Orlando area, where Disney is located, was not heavily impacted.

As of Thursday night, at least 15 deaths have been linked to Hurricane Milton.