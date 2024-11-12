Legal
12 people shot, 2 killed, at New Orleans parade
Two people were killed and 10 others were injured when gunfire erupted along a parade route and celebration in a New Orleans neighborhood, according to local police and witnesses. No arrests were immediately made.
The first incident happened at 3:38 p.m. on Sunday when gunfire erupted near Citi Trends in the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue, in the St. Roch neighborhood, during the Nine Times Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second line.
Responding police officers found 8 gunshot victims at the scene and all were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
“What we know – and the facts are still fluid – but apparently a car was involved, a suspect car, and shots were fired into the crowd,” Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said at a briefing. “We know two weapons were used by the ballistics that were left at the scene.”
About 45 minutes later, a second shooting occurred on a bridge at the intersection of Almonaster and Florida Avenues. One victim died at the scene and a second victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A third victim was said to be in stable condition.
It was not immediately clear where the 12th victim was shot.
“Because no cars were able to be on that bridge, we know that the shooting happened within the crowd,” Kirkpatrick said. She said it was not yet known whether the two shootings were related. No arrests were immediately made.
