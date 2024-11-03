Texas Amber Alert: Connor Young missing from Heartland

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Connor Young after he was reported missing from Heartland in Kaufman County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Connor was last seen at around 12 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lolita Way in Heartland, just east of Dallas, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Dorcas Young, a 42-year-old black female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. The exact nature of her relationship to Connor was not disclosed.

Dorcas is believed to have taken the child in a black 2023 GMC Yukon with unknown license plate. It’s unknown where they may be heading.

Connor is described as a 12-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone who sees Connor or Dorcas is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Crandall Police Department at 469-376-4500 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.