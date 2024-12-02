World
Armed attacks in Mexico leave 17 dead
Two separate armed attacks in different cities of Mexico left at least 17 dead and two others injured, according to officials. Among the victims were firefighters and a paramedic.
One of the armed attacks occurred in Guanajuato, in central Mexico, when a group of armed men opened fire on patrons at food stands around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, killing 8 people and injuring 2 others, according to official reports and local media. Among the killed were a paramedic and two firefighters.
The police of Apaseo el Grande, where the incident took place, reported that a white luxury vehicle arrived at the scene. Several armed men then exited the vehicle and began shooting at the group of people.
The second attack took place in Jiutepec, Morelos, south of Mexico City, where armed assailants targeted people inside a warehouse believed to be storing illegal drugs.
According to El Universal, citing forensic sources from the state prosecutor’s office, 9 people were confirmed dead following the attack. The official report stated that the victims appeared to have suffered close-range gunshot wounds.
As of now, no suspects have been arrested in connection with either attack, and the motives behind both incidents remain unclear.
Several massacres have shaken the first months of Claudia Sheinbaum’s presidency, including the massacre at a bar in Queretaro, where armed suspects began shooting at patrons, leaving 10 dead and 10 injured. Weeks later, a new massacre at another bar in Tabasco left 6 dead and 10 injured.
Additionally, in the state of Sinaloa, particularly in the area near Culiacán, rival factions within the Sinaloa Cartel have been engaged in a violent struggle, leaving dozens killed, since the arrest of “El Mayo” Zambada. He was detained under mysterious circumstances at an airport near El Paso, Texas, alongside the son of drug lord “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Police kill chainsaw-wielding man at Illinois senior living facility
Armed attacks in Mexico leave 17 dead
5 missing after fishing vessel capsizes in southeast Alaska
Australia’s largest cocaine bust; over 2 tons seized in major operation
Most Viewed
-
Legal3 days ago
Colombian bus driver arrested after holding girl captive for 12 years
-
Legal4 days ago
Florida Amber Alert: Tremaine and Jermaine Crocker abducted in LaBelle
-
Business6 days ago
Trump announces tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as part of first-day Executive Orders
-
Politics4 days ago
Trump and Mexico’s Sheinbaum discuss halt on migration and drug flow
-
Politics1 week ago
NATO chief Rutte meets Trump to discuss global security
-
World3 days ago
3 girls die in group suicide at observation tower in Germany
-
Legal1 week ago
Spain fines low-cost airlines $187 million for ‘abusive’ fees
-
World6 days ago
Plane crash in Costa Rica leaves 5 dead, one survivor in critical condition