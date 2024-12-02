Armed attacks in Mexico leave 17 dead

Two separate armed attacks in different cities of Mexico left at least 17 dead and two others injured, according to officials. Among the victims were firefighters and a paramedic.

One of the armed attacks occurred in Guanajuato, in central Mexico, when a group of armed men opened fire on patrons at food stands around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, killing 8 people and injuring 2 others, according to official reports and local media. Among the killed were a paramedic and two firefighters.

The police of Apaseo el Grande, where the incident took place, reported that a white luxury vehicle arrived at the scene. Several armed men then exited the vehicle and began shooting at the group of people.

The second attack took place in Jiutepec, Morelos, south of Mexico City, where armed assailants targeted people inside a warehouse believed to be storing illegal drugs.

According to El Universal, citing forensic sources from the state prosecutor’s office, 9 people were confirmed dead following the attack. The official report stated that the victims appeared to have suffered close-range gunshot wounds.

As of now, no suspects have been arrested in connection with either attack, and the motives behind both incidents remain unclear.

Several massacres have shaken the first months of Claudia Sheinbaum’s presidency, including the massacre at a bar in Queretaro, where armed suspects began shooting at patrons, leaving 10 dead and 10 injured. Weeks later, a new massacre at another bar in Tabasco left 6 dead and 10 injured.

Additionally, in the state of Sinaloa, particularly in the area near Culiacán, rival factions within the Sinaloa Cartel have been engaged in a violent struggle, leaving dozens killed, since the arrest of “El Mayo” Zambada. He was detained under mysterious circumstances at an airport near El Paso, Texas, alongside the son of drug lord “El Chapo” Guzmán.