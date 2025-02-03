Canada to boost border security, label cartels as terrorists after U.S. tariff threats

Canada will implement a $900 million border security plan, designate cartels as terrorist organizations, and launch a joint task force with the U.S. to combat organized crime, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced following discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump after threats of tariffs.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday afternoon that Canada will bolster border security with new helicopters, advanced technology, and additional personnel as part of a $900 million ($1.3 billion CAD) border plan. The announcement followed what Trudeau described as a “good call” with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl, and money laundering,” said Trudeau. “I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl, and we will be backing it with $200 million.”

The U.S. tariffs against Canada, which were set at 25% for Canadian goods and 10% for Canadian energy starting Tuesday, will be paused for at least 30 days, Trudeau said.

Article continues below the player

“Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country,” said U.S. President Trump in a social media post. “I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured.”

The announcement follows a similar commitment from Mexico, which was also under the imminent implementation of U.S. tariffs, after a call between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday morning.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” said Trump. “These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into our Country.”

Trump also stated that tariffs against Mexico will be paused for 30 days while negotiations take place between the Trump administration, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and high-level Mexican representatives. “I look forward to participating in those negotiations with President Sheinbaum as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” Trump added.

Following Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canada and Mexico, both countries announced retaliatory measures while calling for negotiations with the U.S. administration. The U.S. justified the tariffs as measures to combat fentanyl smuggling, illegal migration, and the trade deficit, claims that both Canada and Mexico have disputed.