Florida Amber Alert: Aleah Conrad missing from Pinellas County

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Aleah Conrad, a 12-year-old girl from Pinellas Park who might be in company of 38-year-old Kassin Rodriguez, local officials say. They may be in the Greensboro, North Carolina area.

Aleah Conrad was last seen on January 15 in the 7500 block of US Highway 19 North in Pinellas Park, Pinellas County, according to Wednesday’s amber alert.

The suspect has been identified as Kassin Rodriguez, who is described as a 38-year-old white/Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black American Eagle shirt, black pants, a gray hat with a blue logo and a blue brim, carrying a blue drawstring bag.

Kassin may have a full face short-trimmed beard, a Japanese tribal tattoo on his left forearm, and a dragon tattoo on his left shoulder.

The nature of Rodriguez relationship to the child, if any, was not immediately specified. According to the alert, both may be in the Greensboro, NC area.

Conrad is described as a 12-year-old white female with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black and white high top Nike sneakers. Aleah may be carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of the missing child and/or the suspect, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at 1-888-FL MISSING or the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864 or 911.

