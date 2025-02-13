Gas explosion at Taiwan department store kills 5, injures 7

A suspected gas explosion at a multi-story department store in Taiwan has left at least two dead and eight in critical and serious condition, according to local media.

Authorities responded around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, local time, to reports of an explosion at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung, according to SETN. The explosion reportedly occurred on the building’s 12th floor.

Taichung Fire Department announced that five people had died following the explosion, while seven others were injured, some of them are reportedly in critical condition. Local media reports indicate that several people were blown out of the building’s windows, falling several floors to the ground.

The incident prompted a large emergency response, with dozens of firefighters, police officers, and emergency personnel at the scene. The explosion is suspected to have been caused by natural gas.

Footage and images shared on social media showed extensive damage both inside and outside the building. Dashcam footage captured the moment of the explosion, showing a powerful blast and debris falling from the windows.