Illinois Amber Alert: Tristen Gaters abducted in Chicago

An Illinois Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Tristen Gaters after he was allegedly abducted in Chicago, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Tristen was last seen at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday when he was taken from the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue in Chicago, according to the amber alert, which was issued on early Friday morning.

The suspect has been identified as Marcus Bausley, a 39-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds.

Bausley is believed to have taken the child in a beige or dark gray 2017 Ford Escape with Illinois license plate DK97105. It’s unknown where he might be taking the child.

Tristan is described as an 8-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds. The nature of his relationship to the suspect was not immediately released by police.

Anyone who sees Tristan, Bausley or the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

