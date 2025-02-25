Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Indonesia

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Indonesia on Wednesday morning, according to seismologists. No injuries or major damage have been reported.

The earthquake occurred at 6:55 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located off the coast, 27 miles (44 km) east of Modisi, in North Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. It had a preliminary depth of 6 miles (10 km), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to a USGS assessment, approximately 115,000 people may have experienced moderate shaking, while over 2.6 million may have felt light shaking, including residents in the city of Manado. Damage is considered unlikely, and there have been no immediate reports of injuries.

Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin, making it highly prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. It is one of the most geologically active regions in the world.

The country has a history of large and deadly earthquakes, most notably in 2004, when a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the northern Sumatra coast triggered a massive tsunami, killing over 227,000 people across nations bordering the Indian Ocean.