NOAA lays off hundreds of workers, including meteorologists and scientists

Hundreds of workers have been laid off at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), including meteorologists and scientists from the National Weather Service (NWS) and National Hurricane Center (NHC), according to media reports.

NOAA began terminating hundreds of probationary workers on Thursday, The Hill reported, citing sources familiar with internal operations. Between 560 and 1,830 employees—roughly 10% of NOAA’s workforce—are expected to lose their jobs.

Prominent meteorologists and experts in the weather community, including those who have worked at or have connections within NOAA, NWS, and NHC, shared statements concerning the firings.

“Probationary employees across NOAA and the NWS are being terminated today, including those in mission-essential roles,” said Dr. Levi Cowan of Tropical Tidbits. “My own wife is among them, essential to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center’s 24/7 critical mission of seismic monitoring and tsunami prediction to protect the public.”

“I never thought I’d be in this position, but I was unexpectedly terminated from my job as an NWS meteorologist,” said Anchorage meteorologist Matthew Eovino. “This isn’t just about me—this impacts the future of weather forecasting.”

“Working for the NWS means dedicating your life to public service and the greater good, working long hours 24/7, 365 days a year, enduring the grueling realities of the toll years of shift work takes on the body,” said NWS Miami meteorologist Sammy Hadi. “To my colleagues, I feel for you & thank you for your service.”

The Trump administration has pushed for significant budget cuts at NOAA, with The Washington Post suggesting Project 2025, a conservative think tank initiative to reshape the federal government, as the driving force behind the decision. It describes NOAA as “one of the main drivers of the climate change alarm industry” and calls for the agency’s dismantling and privatization.

