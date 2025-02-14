World
Russian drones violate Moldovan airspace, 2 explode on farmland
Russian drones violated Moldovan airspace during attacks on Ukraine, with two of them exploding in the Eastern European country, according to President Maia Sandu.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated in a social media post that Shahed drones had breached Moldovan airspace, with two of them exploding within the country. One drone detonated on farmland near the village of Ciumai, while another exploded in a field between the town of Ceadâr-Lunga and the village of Valea Perjei, according to IPN.
The drone explosions did not cause any injuries or damage. IPN reported that the incursions occurred during a “massive” attack on the Reni Seaport in Ukraine at around 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Russia’s war on Ukraine crossed into Moldova again… putting Moldovan lives at risk,” said President Sandu. “Russia respects no borders, attacks civilians, spreads terror. Its war on Ukraine is criminal. Leave us, peaceful nations, alone.”
A similar incident occurred in Romania during the same Russian attacks on Ukraine, with at least one Russian drone violating Romanian airspace. Authorities have launched a search for a drone that may have crashed on Romanian territory.
