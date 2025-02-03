Student arrested for impersonating ICE agent at Temple University; 2 other sought

A student has been arrested for impersonating a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent at Temple University in Philadelphia, according to officials. Police are searching for two others involved in the incident.

Two individuals were posing as ICE agents, while a third one was recording the interactions at a business on Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Saturday evening, according to a statement from Temple University. The suspects had earlier attempted to enter the Johnson & Hardwick Residence Hall but were denied access.

Campus police later located the vehicles used by the individuals, identified one suspect, and took a student into custody, the statement said.

The arrested student, 22-year-old Aidan Steigelmann, has been charged with impersonating a public servant and has been placed on interim suspension at Temple University while the investigation continues, according to WTXF.

Police are searching for the other two suspects, who are reportedly both male, said WTXF. Temple University stated, “Any student found responsible for this conduct will be subject to disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, up to and including expulsion.”

“Impersonating law enforcement officers is a crime. This behavior and harassment of Temple community members will not be tolerated,” the university said. “It is deeply troubling and disappointing to know behavior like this reportedly occurred on our campus.”

ICE has significantly escalated its enforcement operations nationwide, in response to President Donald Trump’s recent directives to intensify the crackdown on illegal immigration. The Trump administration has also lifted previous restrictions, allowing ICE to conduct operations near sensitive locations like schools, houses of worship and hospitals.