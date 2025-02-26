Two dead, two critically injured in Ohio shooting; suspect in custody

A shooting in south-central Ohio has resulted in multiple casualties, with authorities confirming two fatalities and two critically injured individuals, including the suspect.

According to a statement from the Lancaster Police Department (LPD), officers responded at 5:29 p.m. on Tuesday to a behavioral emergency at 1244 North Broad Street in Lancaster, Ohio. Upon arrival, an LPD officer encountered a male subject armed with a firearm and engaged him with gunfire.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and secured the area. A female victim was found outside the residence with gunshot wounds and is currently receiving critical medical care.

Upon searching the residence, officers discovered two deceased individuals with apparent gunshot wounds.

Article continues below the player

The male suspect has been taken into custody and is also receiving critical medical care, according to police.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by Lancaster Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured during the encounter, according to the Columbia Dispatch, citing an Ohio official.

The identities of the victims and the suspect, as well as the circumstances leading to the incident, remain unknown at this time.