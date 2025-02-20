Two teen girls arrested for plotting mass attack at Houston-area school

Two teenage girls have been arrested for plotting a mass casualty incident at a Houston school in Texas, according to officials and local media. The plot involved placing pipe bombs and using firearms to target students.

Officials found evidence that the two students intended to carry out acts of violence at a school in the Greater Houston area, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation stemmed from online threats made by both suspects.

According to KPRC 2, the suspects, two teenage girls aged 15 and 16, were in the early stages of planning an attack at Memorial High School in Hedwig Village.

The plan involved placing pipe bombs around the school and using firearms against students, KPRC 2 reported.

The 16-year-old, a student at Memorial High School, has been charged with making a terroristic threat and is currently in custody in Harris County. The 15-year-old suspect has been arrested on unrelated charges.

“FBI Houston received information yesterday that two underage teenagers from the Houston area were plotting a mass casualty attack at a local school,” the FBI Houston office stated in a social media post. “Our Threat Mitigation Team immediately responded to help Houston Police & Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identify and arrest them.”

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are reviewing evidence, the sheriff’s office said, adding that additional updates will be provided.

“The safety and security of our schools and community remain our highest priority. We understand the concerns this situation may cause for students, parents, and faculty, and we are taking every necessary precaution,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Additional security measures have been implemented, and we continue to work closely with school officials and our law enforcement partners to ensure a safe environment.”