Western Australia braces for category 5 Cyclone Zelia

Western Australia is bracing for a severe tropical cyclone expected to make landfall as a Category 5 storm, the highest intensity for cyclones, according to meteorologists.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Zelia, currently a Category 4 system, has rapidly intensified and is likely to reach Category 5 before making landfall in Western Australia, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

Zelia currently has sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) with wind gusts up to 260 kph (161 mph) and is located approximately 155 km (96 mi) from Port Hedland, according to BOM. It is forecast to remain slow-moving to the north of Port Hedland on Thursday before shifting south toward the coast on Friday.

Cyclone Zelia is expected to bring destructive wind gusts to communities along the Pilbara coast as early as Thursday night, but more likely on Friday as it nears landfall. The cyclone’s most intense inner core is projected to cross the coast between Karratha and De Grey (near Port Hedland) on Friday afternoon or night.

Tides are expected to rise significantly above normal high tide levels, accompanied by damaging waves and dangerous flooding in some low-lying coastal areas. Residents between Karratha and Bidyadanga, including Port Hedland, have been specifically warned about these risks.

“People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to help their neighbors,” said BOM.

In April 2023, Cyclone Ilsa rapidly intensified into a Category 5 system before making landfall near Pardoo Station in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. The cyclone brought wind gusts of approximately 300 kph (186 mph), making it one of the most powerful storms to impact the area in recent years.

Despite its intensity, major population centers like Port Hedland were spared the worst effects as Cyclone Ilsa’s path veered eastward. However, the storm caused significant damage to infrastructure in its immediate vicinity, including the destruction of facilities at Pardoo.