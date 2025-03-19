US News
19 dead as severe storms, tornadoes, and wildfires hit central U.S.
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri and Arkansas on Friday have left at least 15 dead, officials confirmed. The same system also triggered wildfires and dust storms in Oklahoma and Texas, causing additional casualties and damage.
In Missouri, the State Highway Patrol confirmed 12 storm-related deaths. Six of the fatalities occurred in Wayne County, three in Ozark County, and one each in Butler, Jefferson, and St. Louis counties.
Preliminary reports indicate that up to 19 tornadoes touched down across 25 counties in Missouri on Saturday, causing significant damage. However, official tornado ratings have not yet been released.
Arkansas officials reported three storm-related deaths, all in Independence County. The state’s Department of Public Safety confirmed that 32 others were injured.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock confirmed that a high-end EF-3 tornado with winds of 165 mph struck Cave City, causing widespread destruction. Aftermath footage showed extensive damage in several parts of the community.
Both Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared states of emergency in response to the storms. Sanders visited Cave City to assess the damage.
Mississippi was also impacted by the severe weather. Governor Tate Reeves reported that three people were hospitalized in Grenada County due to storm-related injuries, with the number of casualties expected to rise. At least six counties reported damage, with Elliott and Gore Springs in Grenada County experiencing significant destruction.
Beyond tornadoes, the storm system produced extreme weather conditions in Texas and Oklahoma.
In Amarillo, Texas, three people died in vehicular accidents when a dust storm reduced visibility across the area. In Oklahoma, powerful winds fueled wildfires that resulted in at least one fatality, over 100 injuries, and the destruction of approximately 300 structures, according to state officials.
19 dead as severe storms, tornadoes, and wildfires hit central U.S.
Helicopter crash in Modesto, California leaves 1 with major injuries
Trump orders military strikes on Houthis in Yemen
American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport, at least 12 injured
Most Viewed
-
Legal5 days ago
InfoWars reporter Jamie White killed outside Austin apartment
-
US News2 days ago
American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport, at least 12 injured
-
Legal2 days ago
BC Amber Alert: Theodore Lim abducted in Vancouver
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: Barbara Weeks, 14, missing near Dallas
-
World1 week ago
Fighter jet misfire strikes town in South Korea; at least 7 injured
-
Politics2 days ago
US Agency for Global Media to cancel contracts with AP, Reuters, and AFP
-
US News6 days ago
Small plane crashes into Pennsylvania residential parking lot; 5 on board injured
-
US News5 days ago
3 killed after medical helicopter crashes near Jackson, Mississippi