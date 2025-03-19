19 dead as severe storms, tornadoes, and wildfires hit central U.S.

Severe storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri and Arkansas on Friday have left at least 15 dead, officials confirmed. The same system also triggered wildfires and dust storms in Oklahoma and Texas, causing additional casualties and damage.

In Missouri, the State Highway Patrol confirmed 12 storm-related deaths. Six of the fatalities occurred in Wayne County, three in Ozark County, and one each in Butler, Jefferson, and St. Louis counties.

Preliminary reports indicate that up to 19 tornadoes touched down across 25 counties in Missouri on Saturday, causing significant damage. However, official tornado ratings have not yet been released.

Arkansas officials reported three storm-related deaths, all in Independence County. The state’s Department of Public Safety confirmed that 32 others were injured.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock confirmed that a high-end EF-3 tornado with winds of 165 mph struck Cave City, causing widespread destruction. Aftermath footage showed extensive damage in several parts of the community.

Both Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared states of emergency in response to the storms. Sanders visited Cave City to assess the damage.

Mississippi was also impacted by the severe weather. Governor Tate Reeves reported that three people were hospitalized in Grenada County due to storm-related injuries, with the number of casualties expected to rise. At least six counties reported damage, with Elliott and Gore Springs in Grenada County experiencing significant destruction.

Beyond tornadoes, the storm system produced extreme weather conditions in Texas and Oklahoma.

In Amarillo, Texas, three people died in vehicular accidents when a dust storm reduced visibility across the area. In Oklahoma, powerful winds fueled wildfires that resulted in at least one fatality, over 100 injuries, and the destruction of approximately 300 structures, according to state officials.

NEW VIDEO: Heartbreaking footage from Cave City, AR, as a tornado left destruction in its wake. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado reached estimated peak winds of 165 mph, placing it at the top of the EF-3 scale. pic.twitter.com/467AUss2mh — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 15, 2025