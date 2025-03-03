3 people found dead inside a home in Connecticut

Three people were found dead inside a home in Connecticut, according to officials. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are unclear.

According to Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens, officers were dispatched to a residence on Bound Line Road at 6:27 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered three deceased individuals inside the home.

A fourth person was also found at the scene, according to WTIC, though police have not released further details about their condition or involvement.

Authorities have not disclosed the cause of death and did not immediately confirm whether the incident was domestic in nature. The investigation remains ongoing.

The deaths in Connecticut come amid a series of violent domestic incidents in the U.S. since Wednesday night.

In Scottsdale, Arizona, police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after three people were found shot dead inside a home on Wednesday. While, in Pembroke Park, Florida a domestic shooting left four people dead—including three children—and two others hospitalized with critical injuries.