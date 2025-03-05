World
5 dead, 4 injured in mine explosion in northern Spain
Five people were killed and four others injured following an explosion at a mine in northern Spain, according to authorities.
The incident occurred in the Cerredo mine, located in the municipality of Degaña, in the region of Asturias. Emergency services, including medical personnel, firefighters, and the Central Mine Rescue Brigade, were deployed to the site, along with officers from the Civil Guard and judicial police units.
The explosion occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. local time, according to EFE Noticias. While the initial emergency call at 9:32 a.m. indicated the blast may have been caused by mechanical failure, early investigations now point to a gas explosion involving firedamp—a mixture of gases found in coal mines known to ignite violently upon contact with air.
The Delegation of the Government in Asturias said the five individuals who died were between 32 and 54 years old and were all residents of the Laciana region in León. Four other people sustained injuries, one of whom remains in critical condition.
The most seriously injured individual was airlifted to a hospital. Two others were hospitalized with serious burns, while the fourth individual suffered a head injury.
Officials said the workers had been carrying out operations under an exploitation permit related to potential graphite production. The investigation is being led by the Mine Rescue Brigade and the Judicial Police, who are focusing on the presence of a gas pocket as the likely cause of the explosion.
