Texas Amber Alert: 15-year-old Colton Kahan missing in Dallas
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Colton Kahan after he was reported missing in Dallas, local officials say. He was last seen in the Victory Park area.
Colton was last seen on Monday at 9:18 a.m. at 2525 Victory Avenue, which is the location of the Victory DART rail station and across the American Airlines Center.
Specific details about the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately released and there was no mention of a suspect or vehicle.
Colton is described as a 15-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, as well as red crocs shoes.
Colton has high-functioning autism, disruptive mood disorder, ADHD, and anxiety, and his safety is a serious concern, the Rowlett Police Department said.
Anyone who sees Colton is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Rowlett Police Department at (972) 412-6200 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
