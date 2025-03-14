American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport, passengers evacuated

An American Airlines plane caught fire at Denver International Airport, forcing passengers to evacuate the flight, according to witness footage.

Videos shared on social media showed airport crews working to extinguish the fire where the American Airlines aircraft was parked. Footage captured flames and thick smoke rising beneath the plane as passengers evacuated onto the wing.

Additional videos later showed airport crews controlling the fire. Images of the aircraft appeared to show soot on part of its exterior.

No official details have been released regarding the plane’s flight number or the circumstances leading to the fire.

Denver International Airport (DEN) is the largest airport in the United States by total land area and serves as a major hub for domestic and international travel. It is also one of the busiest airports in the country, known for its extensive flight network.

