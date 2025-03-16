2 Arkansas tornadoes rated EF-4, strongest of deadly multi-state outbreak

Two tornadoes that struck Arkansas during a multi-day outbreak have been rated EF-4 by the National Weather Service (NWS), marking the strongest tornadoes recorded in the outbreak so far.

The NWS office in Little Rock confirmed on Sunday that survey teams found damage consistent with a high-end EF-4 tornado near Diaz in Jackson County, with peak winds of 190 mph.

In a subsequent update, the NWS office confirmed another tornado that struck near Larkin in Izard County had damage consistent with an EF-4, with peak winds of 170 mph. They added that more information would be provided in the coming days.

These two tornadoes are the first EF-4 tornadoes in Arkansas since December 10, 2021, when a tornado struck Bay in Craighead County. The Little Rock office further noted that these are the first EF-4 tornadoes in its field of operations since 2014.

Footage shared by storm chasers on social media showed the aftermath of the tornado near Diaz, with several homes completely leveled and another moved several feet from its foundations. Multiple vehicles were completely wrecked, and trees were uprooted.

According to KAIT, at least three people were injured near Diaz, including a police officer whose vehicle was overturned. It remains unclear whether these injuries occurred during the tornado or from the overall storm system.

In addition to the two EF-4 tornadoes, the NWS office reported several more tornadoes since the outbreak began on Friday. At least two tornadoes, including one that caused considerable damage in Cave City, were rated EF-3, and another was rated EF-2.

Survey reports from multiple states indicate the storm system that struck the southern U.S. caused at least 37 deaths, according to ABC News.

Missouri experienced the highest death toll, with 12 fatalities. Storm-related deaths were also reported in Mississippi and Arkansas, with six and three fatalities, respectively.

Pileups and vehicular accidents during dust storms in Kansas and the Texas Panhandle resulted in 11 deaths. An additional fatality occurred from wildfires in Oklahoma, which were fueled by strong winds. The wildfires also resulted in at least 112 injuries and the destruction of hundreds of homes.

Here is video of the high-end EF4 tornado near Diaz, AR with preliminary estimate of 190 mph – just shy of EF5. This is the strongest tornado in Arkansas since the Vilonia wedge in 2014 which was the first day of another 2-day outbreak pic.twitter.com/eDjqiTO2Y1 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) March 16, 2025