Israel thwarts 5th ballistic missile launched from Yemen in less than a week

A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by Israeli air defenses before it entered the country’s airspace, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Sirens were activated across a wide area of Israel on Monday, including Tel Aviv and parts of West Jerusalem, in response to the incoming missile.

“Following alerts that were activated a short time ago in several areas of the country, one missile launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the IDF said in a statement posted Monday morning. “The missile was intercepted before it crossed into the country’s territory. The alerts were activated according to policy.”

This marks the fifth missile fired from Yemen at Israel in the last six days, according to Ynet. Following the launch, operations at Ben Gurion Airport were temporarily suspended.

Article continues below the player

Shrapnel from the intercepted missile fell onto Highway 4 in the Holon area and near a fire station in Beit Shemesh. No injuries have been reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi movement later claimed responsibility for the launch, stating that its missile forces targeted Ben Gurion Airport with two ballistic missiles: a “Zulfiqar” and a hypersonic missile identified as “Palestine 2.” The group claimed the operation “successfully achieved its objective.”

The Houthis also said the attack was carried out “triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people” and in response to recent U.S. airstrikes on Yemeni cities, including Sana’a and Sa’da.

The group also claimed to have launched a separate wave of missile, drone, and naval attacks targeting “enemy warships” in the Red Sea, including the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.

The Houthis warned that they will continue to target Israeli interests and shipping routes “until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

The United States, under orders from President Donald Trump, has intensified its military campaign against Houthi forces in Yemen in response to repeated attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and missile launches toward U.S. and allied targets.

Advertisment1

The Houthis are designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the U.S. government and have publicly aligned with Iranian-backed regional groups. They have launched numerous long-range drones and missiles toward Israel since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, declaring support for Palestinian armed factions in Gaza.

Last Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces resumed airstrikes on Gaza following the breakdown of a ceasefire with Hamas. The renewed offensive has reportedly resulted in hundreds of Palestinian casualties.