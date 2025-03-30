Legal
Miami-Dade bus driver shoots, kills 2 after onboard altercation
Two men were shot and killed by a Miami-Dade Transit bus driver following a dispute on board, according to police and local officials.
The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday near a shopping plaza at the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami Gardens. Police say the bus driver was involved in an argument with passengers before opening fire, striking two men.
Both victims were airlifted to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition, where they were later pronounced dead, according to WPLG.
According to the Miami Herald, the driver fired multiple rounds inside the bus. The nature of the disagreement and what led to the shooting remain under investigation. Police have not said whether the passengers were armed.
The bus driver is currently in police custody. Officials have not released the names of those involved.
Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works spokesperson Juan Mendieta told the Miami Herald that transit drivers are not permitted to carry firearms, adding that the department is fully cooperating with the investigation.
The shopping plaza and bus scene remained taped off as detectives continued gathering evidence.
