Several killed as aircraft crashes into sea shortly after takeoff in Honduras

An aircraft carrying 17 people crashed into the sea shortly after departing in Honduras, according to officials. Several fatalities have been confirmed.

Authorities said emergency teams were responding to the crash site at the Juan Manuel Gálvez Airport in Roatan. The Lanhsa airlines plane, with flight number LNH-018, crashed into the sea after overshooting the runway.

According to Televicentro, which reviewed the flight manifest, the aircraft had 17 people on board, including nine women, four men, two minors, the pilot, and the first officer.

Governor Dino Giovanni Silvestri Molina confirmed that at least six people have died. Another four have been rescued alive and are reported to be in stable condition.

The aircraft, a JetStream 32, was en route from Roatán to La Ceiba, Atlántida, when it experienced engine failure upon takeoff and crashed into the sea, according to TSI Honduras.