Three skiers presumed dead after large avalanche in Alaska

Three skiers were caught in a large avalanche in Alaska on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. They are not believed to have survived and remain buried.

According to Alaska Wildlife Troopers, the avalanche occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the West Fork of 20 Mile River, close to Girdwood. Guides from the heliskiing operation immediately attempted to locate the skiers using avalanche beacons.

“Based on the information provided by the operator, unfortunately, we do not believe that any of the three missing persons survived the avalanche,” spokesperson Austin McDaniel told the Associated Press.

A preliminary investigation determined that the skiers were buried between 40 feet and nearly 100 feet deep. The guides were unable to recover them due to the extreme depth.

Article continues below the player

Troopers stated that no further recovery operations were conducted on Tuesday due to considerable avalanche risk in the area and limited daylight. Authorities plan to reassess conditions on Wednesday to determine whether it is safe to proceed with recovery efforts.

The incident may be the deadliest avalanche in the U.S. since one in Washington’s Cascade Mountains killed three climbers in 2023, according to the Anchorage Daily News.