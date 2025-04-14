At least 34 killed in Russian missile strikes on Sumy, Ukraine

Two Russian ballistic missile strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy have killed at least 34 people and injured nearly 100 others, according to Ukrainian officials. The missiles hit a university and nearby buildings in the city center as residents were out during Palm Sunday observances.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the casualty figures in a statement, adding that two children were among the dead.

“More than 84 people have been wounded, including 10 children,” he said. “All of them are receiving the necessary assistance.” According to Zelenskyy, 68 of the injured remain hospitalized, with eight in serious condition.

In addition to a university, the head of Sumy’s local administration press service told the Kyiv Independent that a total of 48 buildings were damaged in the attack, including 28 residential buildings, as well as cafes, shops, and the local district court.

The UN Secretary General Guterres condemned the attack in a statement: “The Secretary-General was deeply alarmed and shocked to learn of the missile attack,” the statement read, calling it part of a “devastating pattern” of strikes on Ukrainian cities. Guterres said that “attacks against civilians and civilian objects are prohibited under international humanitarian law” and called for an immediate end to such assaults.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned the strikes, describing it as “horrifying” and expressing condolences to the victims. “This is a tragic reminder of why President Trump and his Administration are putting so much time and effort into trying to end this war and achieve a just and durable peace.”

The missile strikes came a month after the United States brokered limited ceasefire agreements between Ukraine and Russia, including a 30-day pause on attacks against energy infrastructure and maritime operations in the Black Sea. However, recent Russian escalations—including a strike on Zelenskyy’s hometown and nightly drone barrages—have cast doubt on Moscow’s willingness to adhere to the terms.

President Zelenskyy reiterated that Russia has ignored a U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. “Putin has now spent more than a month ignoring it,” he said. “That’s why there are nearly a hundred attack drones every night … targeting ordinary Ukrainian cities.”

“Every missile, every Shahed drone and every guided bomb strikes not only our people and our communities, but also diplomacy—and the political efforts of everyone trying to end this war.”