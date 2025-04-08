Kanlaon Volcano erupts in central Philippines

Kanlaon Volcano in the central Philippines erupted explosively early Tuesday morning, sending a towering ash plume into the sky and triggering pyroclastic flows down its slopes, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The eruption began at 5:51 a.m. local time and lasted nearly an hour, producing a column of ash and gas that rose approximately 13,100 feet (4,000 meters) above the summit and drifted southwest. Phivolcs confirmed the end of the eruption just before 7:00 a.m., but the volcano remains at Alert Level 3, signifying magmatic unrest and the potential for further explosive activity in the coming weeks.

Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said the eruption was driven by pressure from volcanic gas beneath the surface. “Sulfur dioxide emissions had been low before the eruption, with only 16 volcanic earthquakes recorded in the prior 48 hours. This indicates pressure beneath the volcano due to gas,” he told the Philippine News Agency. The sudden release of that pressure triggered the explosive eruption.

Ashfall was reported in the barangays (villages) of Cubay, San Miguel, and La Granja in La Carlota City. Residents also reported a sulfuric odor in the area. Phivolcs modeling indicates that most ash dispersed at an altitude of about 5 kilometers, limiting the extent of ashfall to the west.

Tuesday’s eruption follows a series of explosive events at Kanlaon over the past year. In June 2024, more than 57,000 people were affected and nearly 4,000 displaced, with over 2,600 homes damaged. That eruption caused an estimated US$3 million in agricultural losses.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it is on standby to assist with any evacuations or disaster response efforts. “The AFP stands fully prepared to assist in any necessary evacuation, relief operations, and other humanitarian efforts in response to potential emergencies,” said AFP public affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad. Military commanders in Negros Island have been instructed to remain vigilant and mission-focused.

Kanlaon, located on Negros Island in the central Philippines, is one of the country’s most active volcanoes. It last erupted in December 2024 and is part of the commonly known ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, a seismically active region where volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are frequent.