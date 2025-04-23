Kyiv hit by large-scale Russian missile and drone attack

Kyiv came under a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack resulting in multiple fires across the capital and at least five injuries, including a child, according to officials.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said early Thursday that the city was facing a “combined attack,” including ballistic missile strikes launched from multiple directions and ongoing threats from enemy drones. Strategic bombers have also launched new missile salvos, he said.

“Air defense crews are engaged in combat operations,” Tkachenko said. “The threat from Russian forces will persist over the coming hours.”

As of 1:40 a.m. local time, fires were confirmed in the Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Ukraine’s capital following the air raids.

Tkachenko said damage was sustained to garages, homes, and vehicles, and that five people were injured, including one child. Strikes on civilian infrastructure were also confirmed, though further details have not yet been released.

City officials urged residents and visitors to Kyiv to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted. Authorities said additional air targets were still approaching the capital and that further air defense activity may occur.

“This is very serious,” Tkachenko said. “All emergency services are at work. Soldiers, medics, and rescue teams all know their roles.” This is not the first time something like this has happened. But we must protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

The incident comes just 10 days after a deadly Russian missile strike in the northeastern city of Sumy killed at least 35 people and injured over 100, including multiple children. That attack targeted a university and several nearby buildings during Palm Sunday observances.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said attacks on civilians violate international humanitarian law and called for an immediate end to such actions. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the Sumy strikes as “horrifying,” adding that it underscored the need for a diplomatic resolution.