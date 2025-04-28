Russia announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine on Monday, proposing a pause in fighting next week to coincide with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations.

The Kremlin said military operations would be suspended from midnight on May 8 until midnight on May 11 for what it described as humanitarian reasons. It called on Ukraine to reciprocate but warned that any violations would draw an “adequate and effective response.”

Russia also reiterated its readiness for peace negotiations without preconditions, saying talks should focus on addressing the root causes of the conflict.

Victory Day, celebrated on May 9, is one of Russia’s most significant holidays, commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the conflict in Europe.

Article continues below the player

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the announcement another attempt by Moscow to manipulate the international community. Zelensky said Ukraine had already accepted a U.S.-led proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire back in March and had also made its own proposals to Russia, including halting strikes on civilian targets.

“We value human lives, not parades,” Zelensky said in a statement. He urged an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire lasting at least 30 days to create conditions for real diplomacy.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin urging him to “stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal.” Trump also suggested the possibility of using secondary sanctions or additional financial measures if the conflict continues.

In early March, Ukrainian and Russian officials accepted a U.S.-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but the agreement fell apart. Later, a Russian-announced truce over Easter, and accepted by Kyiv, collapsed amid accusations from both sides of violations along the frontlines.