US News
United flight diverts to Washington Dulles after fire reported in cabin
A United Airlines flight en route to New Jersey was forced to divert to Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday after the crew reported a fire in the cabin, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
United Flight 1513 had departed from Key West International Airport in Florida and was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey when the incident occurred, according to a statement by the FAA on Thursday.
The plane landed safely after diverting to Washington Dulles International Airport at approximately 4:45 p.m. local time, the FAA said. The nature and cause of the reported fire have not yet been confirmed.
According to flight information data from FlightRadar24, the aircraft is a Boeing 737-700 with registration N13718. The number of passengers and crew on board has not been disclosed.
The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident. United Airlines has not yet released further information.
